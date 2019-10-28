Jr. Miss Boone County Gracie Hilker and Miss Boone County Michaela Cooper competed Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the State Fair Pageant Northwest District preliminary competition. Both young ladies took coveted top 3 finalist spots and will advance to the Final Competiton on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the State Fair in Little Rock. These young ladies earned the top honors over all other county and district fair queens in the Northwest quadrant of the state.
Grace Hilker, 15, daughter of Brad and Heather Hilker of Harrison, is a sophomore at Valley Springs High School. She competed in private Interview with the judges, Sportswear, On-stage Question and Evening Gown, and earned the Top Interview Award of the evening and was named a Top 3 Finalist.
Michaela Cooper, 22, daughter of Randy and Robin Cooper of Harrison, is employed with Ariat International . She competed in private Interview with the judges. Swimsuit, On-stage Question, and Evening Gown, and was named to the Top 3 Finalists in the Northwest District.
Also competing this Saturday at the State Fair Pageant is Ms. Boone County, Tamsyn Simon, of Harrison. She will compete in private interview, fair wear, on-stage question and evening gown. Please come and support these amazing and accomplished women as they compete for the Arkansas State Fair Queen titles and thousands of dollars in cash, scholarships and prizes on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. The pageant is held in the Arkansas Building on the grounds of the State Fair. Enjoy an afternoon at the state fair with rides, games, amazing food, livestock shows, and lots of other activities for the whole family. Admission to the fair is the only charge to attend the pageant.
