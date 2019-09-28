Springfield, Mo. based rock “n” roll band Mood Ring Circus will be the featured act at the North Arkansas College (NAC) Battle of the Bands concert on Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Bill Baker Amphitheatre. Their debut LP “Limbo Daze” is available now on all platforms.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. There is no entry or gate fee and the public is invited to attend and enjoy free music. Concessions will be available.
This event is sponsored by Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau and Cox Communications.
Four bands will compete for the top cash prize of $500. Second and third prizes are $250 and $100. Each band will perform two songs. The concert begins with Rydell, followed by JagNasty, Sound Pilot and Lead Pipe Conservatory Band.
