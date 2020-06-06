Grace Moore, daughter of Tim Moore and Betsy Kindall is the recipient of the Boone County Cattlemen’s $1,000 Helen Micheal Scholarship Foundation Award. She has also been awarded the Carroll Cartwright Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $500.This scholarship is given to a Valley Springs high school senior attending North Arkansas College. Grace will be majoring in Agricultural Education. She is a graduate of Valley Springs High School.
