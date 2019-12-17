FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas will conduct its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 21, in Bud Walton Arena. Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz will deliver the commencement address.
What: U of A Fall Commencement
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 (Doors open at 7:30 a.m.)
Where: Bud Walton Arena
Doors will open for the public and interested media at 7:30 p.m. and the university is asking all guests be seated by 8:45 a.m. Attendees will be required to enter through the south entrance of Bud Walton Arena.
The ceremony also will be streamed live for those who can't attend.
Free parking is available in the lots closest to Bud Walton Arena: lots 46, 47N, 47S, 56 and 74A, B, C and E; and in any other unrestricted parking lot on campus.
Tickets are not required, but bags will be checked for security purposes. Compact umbrellas are allowed, but balloons, wrapped packages, and strollers are not allowed in Bud Walton Arena. A full list of prohibited items is available online.
Handicapped parking is available in lot 60 or be dropped off at the south entrance of Bud Walton Arena, and handicapped seating is available on the concourse level.
