The Mountain Meadows Monument Foundation will hold a meeting and banquet to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Monument Foundation and the 160th anniversary of the return of the surviving children to Arkansas on Sept. 6 and 7. The meeting will begin Friday, Sept. 6 at the Carrollton Lodge located at 2842 County Rd 912 in Alpena. The MMMF board meeting will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and will be followed by a dedication of Dr. Burr Fancher’s Library Collection of the story of the Mountain Meadows Massacre. A pot luck dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with music.
Saturday, Sept. 7 will begin with a review of Dr. Burr Fancher’s Library Collection at the Lodge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Bellar Springs, Harrison Square along with Boone and Carroll Heritage Center sites will be visited. The group will then move to the Quality Inn for a banquet where Mrs. Barbara Brown will speak. There will also be an auction with Dan Dotson and Phil Bolinger.
For room reservations, please call The Quality Inn at (800) 228-5150 or (870) 741-7676.
The Mountain Meadows Massacre occurred on Sept. 11, 1857 and is considered one of the most important historical events affecting the people of Northwest Arkansas. Two camps led by Captain John T. Baker and Alexander Fancher were intercepted on their way to California by a group of Mormon militiamen. The group of about 140 people were falsely informed that the siege was over and were convinced to surrender their weapons and property in exchange for protection and safety. The militiamen then proceeded to massacre the entire party with the exception of a group of children who returned to the area. For more information about the historical event, visit www.mmmf.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.