The Lyric will be showing The Grinch at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Tickets are $10.00 for children, $12.00 per adult. Admission price includes hot cocoa and cookies. Wear your Christmas pajamas!
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation will be shown at 7 p.m. Admission is $15.00 per adult. Tickets include drink and popcorn. There will be prizes for the best character look-alike! Tickets can be purchased at www.thelyricharrison.org
Carriage rides around the square will be held on
Friday, Dec. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21 from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.
Prices are $10.00 for kids 13 and under and $20.00 per adult. Children 2 years old and under ride for free.
A date night special will be available for $55.00 which includes a carriage ride, hot coffee or chocolate. For $65.00 a house wine and dessert for two will be included. The Family Special will be $75.00, including a carriage ride for up to five people with hot chocolate and desserts to share.
Carriages will pick you up in front of the Pour House.
All proceeds from these events will benefit Rotary’s Wonder Willa Park. Call (870) 688-8316 for reservations.
