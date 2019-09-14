The North Arkansas Partnership for Health Education (NAPHE) has several upcoming conferences, training seminars and community events. Please see the following schedule for dates, times and sign up information. •Certified Nursing Assistant Classes, Sept. 9, Oct. 7, Nov. 5 and Dec. 2. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y45ofq8j
• Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo, Sept. 12-14.
• Pink Out Football, Sept. 27.
• 4th Annual Elder Care Symposium “Geriatric Games” with Barb Bancroft, RN, MSN, PNP Oct 15.
• Red Ribbon Week Oct. 23-31.
• 11th Annual Boone County Teen Summit—Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs “RAAD”, Nov. 6
• Community Paramedic Program, Nov. 4-15.
• 20th Annual Pediatric & School Nurse Conference, July 27-28, 2020.
• Healthcare Continuing Education Online Training for Health Professionals http://tinyurl.com/y2wgemu5
For more information, contact:
Billie Reed, Executive Director of NAPHE (870) 391-3366 Billie.Reed@northark.edu.
Valerie Brewer, Administrative Specialist II of NAPHE (870) 391-3367 Valerie.Brewer@northark.edu.
Or visit www.northark.edu/NAPHE.
NAPHE’S mission is to provide quality, dependable, convenient and affordable healthcare education services and programs to healthcare providers, healthcare professionals and citizens or the North Arkansas region.
