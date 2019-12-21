When given a mission Julie is committed no matter what obstacles get in her way. In her professional life she was employed in the media industry. You will never find anyone with a bigger heart. She never turns down a project and often seeks out opportunities always knowing the perfect time to appear just when needed most. She never complains, is always on the run and can out last and out run just about everyone.
Julie has always had a passion for volunteerism. There is a list of individuals that would do anything when it comes to volunteering and the recipient of this award is one of them, a true testament to how fantastic this volunteer is. Volunteerism is something this Auxilian began after a loss.
Julie began volunteering with NARMC in 2008 helping to knit booties. This Auxilian is a very behind the scenes kind of volunteer with all that they do. This volunteer comes in early and stays late many days, including weekends to volunteer to complete projects.
She has been described as “Exhibiting dedication and compassion to all who walk through the doors of NARMC”. She exudes kindness to all and is always willing to step in and help where needed. Jule has been described as a walking encyclopedia of knowledge when it comes to the variety of things that she is capable of doing, and she loves to share her talents.
She has volunteered to help to make hundreds of baskets for the basket sales and Foundations annual gala.
Furthermore, she volunteered as the Rehab Chairperson, worked in that area one afternoon a week, works in the Auxiliary Gift Shop two mornings a week, serves as time keeper for the Auxiliary, assisting with various mailing outs and all the while keeping a positive attitude and pride in what she does for the hospital and auxiliary.
Congratulations to Julie Lockett for being selected as the NARMC 2019 Auxilian of the Year.
