The NARMC Auxiliary held their September meeting via Zoom. Auxiliary President Jerry Jones awarded Susan Duran for 100 hours and Julie Lockett for 13,000 hours of service.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arkansas’ new virus cases 8th in nation, report says; Harrison a 'red zone'
- HPD closes again
- Richard F. Hart Jr.
- Man, 48, killed in motorcycle crash Saturday
- Mountain Home man killed when hit by 18-wheeler in Hollister
- Murder case sealed
- Motorcycle rider hits two pickups, killed
- Kenneth Coy Smith
- James 'Devoe' Woodworth
- Paul David Patrick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.