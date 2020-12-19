During the December Zoom meeting of the
NARMC Auxiliary, Jerry Jones, President of NARMC Auxiliary, awarded Service Hours Pins to
Jetty Wilson for 3,000 hours of service and Tucky Zima for 7,000 hours of service for the
Auxiliary fiscal year, which began April 1. The Auxiliary has logged 8,222 hours of service to
the hospital and Hospice of the Hills. The Auxiliary currently has a total of 139 volunteers.
Volunteer recruitment is on-going even though we aren’t able to have the volunteer in the
NARMC facilities right now,” stated Robby Scucchi, CDVS Director of Branding, Guest and
Volunteer Experience at NARMC. “There are opportunities across the hospital and Hospice
House for people to serve their community.” He encourages anyone who has an interest in
volunteering, no matter their skill-set, to contact him at robby.scucchi@narmc.com or 870-414-
4622 or 870-414-4442.
