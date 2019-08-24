During the August meeting of the NARMC Auxiliary, Sam Kekaha, President of NARMC
Auxiliary, awarded service hours pins to (photographed from left to right) Jean Goff (3,000
hours) and Dixie Petty (3,000 hours). Also, Ashley Davis (500 hours) and Diana Robb (100
Hours) received service pins. Not pictured is Carol Bowman (100 hours). Ralph Taffers and
Kathy West were welcomed as the newest members of the Auxiliary.
So far during the auxiliary’s fiscal year, which began April 1, the NARMC Auxiliary has logged
12,519 hours of service to the hospital and Hospice of the Hills.
Also at the meeting, NARMC Auxiliary Vice President Jerry Jones, Vice President of the
NARMC Auxiliary introduced Adam Sova, Registered Dietician at NARMC, who presented to
the group about diet and exercise.
The Sept. meeting of the auxiliary will be held Tuesday, September 10 at 1 p.m. in
Conference Room C of the hospital.
Robby Scucchi, Manager of Gold Club and Volunteer Services states, “Volunteer recruitment is
on-going and there are opportunities across the hospital and Hospice House for people to serve
their community.” He also stated that there are many opportunities to have additional volunteers
come on board and cross train to the many areas available including the gift shop, the thrift store
and Hospice of the Hills.
He encourages anyone who has an interest in volunteering, no matter their skill-set, to contact
him at robby.scucchi@narmc.com or 870-414-4622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.