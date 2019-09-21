During the September meeting of the NARMC Auxiliary, President Sam Kekaha presents Service Awards to Julie Lockett for 12,000 hours, Albert Pennequin for 500 hours, Rebecca Morgan for 4,000 hours, Mary Pledger for 23,000 hours and Larry Donner for 50 hours. Also receiving service pins were Tanner Lazarsus with 100 hours, Steve Searcy for 100 hours and Patti Brown for 3,000 hours.
So far during the auxiliary’s fiscal year, which began April 1, the NARMC Auxiliary has logged 15,543.5 hours of service to the hospital and Hospice of the Hills.
Also at the meeting, NARMC Auxiliary Vice President Jerry Jones introduced Kathy Gillit, RN Wound Care Nurse, who was the guest speaker.
The Oct. meeting of the auxiliary will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. in Conference Room C of the hospital and the Hospice Volunteers will meet in Conference Room D on Monday, Oct. 28 at 12 p.m.
Scholarship Chair, Frances Doshier awarded three North Arkansas College Students $1,000 scholarships at the meeting on behalf of the auxiliary. Chastity Morse will be going into the RN program. Kazie Ragland will be going into the RN Program while Jewel Eaton will be enrolled into the LPN Program. Congratulations to the recipients.
Robby Scucchi, Manager of Gold Club and Volunteer Services states, “Volunteer recruitment is on-going and there are opportunities across the hospital and Hospice House for people to serve their community.”
He also stated that there are many opportunities to have additional volunteers come on board and cross train to the many areas available including the gift shop, the thrift store and Hospice of the Hills. “So far the Volunteer Department has been very successful with its recruitment efforts with the hospital volunteers and the Hospice Volunteer Program,” explains Scucchi.
He encourages anyone who has an interest in volunteering, no matter their skill-set, to contact him at robby.scucchi@narmc.com or 870-414-4622.
