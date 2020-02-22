During the February meeting of the NARMC Auxiliary, service pins were presented to Frankie Henson and Beverly Shackelford (50 hours), Vicky Cannady and Patricia Cockman (100 hours), Joyce Mears (18,000 hours) and Mary Pledger (24,000 hours).
So far during the auxiliary’s fiscal year, which began April 1, the NARMC Auxiliary has logged 31,835 hours of service to the hospital and Hospice of the Hills.
Also at the meeting, Tasha Joseph, NARMC Retention Specialist, spoke to the Auxiliary about the customer experience and Rachael Boles, Employee Health Nurse, gave an update to the volunteers about the coronavirus and the CDC’s recommendations on the flu vaccine.
Chairman of the nominating committee, Franie Bishop thanked committee members April Bunch and Tootie Darms for serving on the committee then she presented nominations for the following officers for the fiscal year starting in April: President, Jerry Jones; Vice President, Carolyn Harp; Secretary, April Bunch; Treasurer, Julie Lockett. No other nominations were given and no objections to any of these. The vote on the officers will be at the March 10 meeting.
The NARMC Auxiliary Scholarship Committee Chair, Frances Doshier awarded three $1000 scholarships to Jessica McDonald, Courtney Boswell, and Rea Nagtalon. The scholarships are awarded twice a year to students enrolled at North Arkansas College and whose course of study is in the medical field.
The March meeting of the auxiliary will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 1 p.m. in Conference Room C of the hospital.
The February Meeting for Hospice Volunteers will be Monday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. in Conference Room D on the third floor of NARMC.
If you have an interest in volunteering with NARMC or Hospice of the Hills, you are encouraged to contact Robby at robby.scucchi@narmc.com or (870) 414-4622.
