During the January meeting of the NARMC Auxiliary service pins were presented to Kathy West (50 hours), Shirley Tinsley (500 hours), Carol Ray (1,000 hours) and Dorothy Alexa (14,000 hours).
So far during the auxiliary’s fiscal year, which began April 1, the NARMC Auxiliary has logged 28,996 hours of service to the hospital and Hospice of the Hills. Rosemary Bonnet, Hours Chairperson, presented that of the current volunteers on the roster, accumulatively 330,085 hours of service has been donated to the hospital.
Also at the meeting, NARMC’s Dennis Stanley, Construction Supervisor, presented to the Auxiliary on Situational Awareness.
The February meeting of the auxiliary will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. in Conference Room C of the hospital.
The January Meeting for Hospice Volunteers will be Monday, Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. in Conference Room D on the 3rd floor of NARMC.
If you have an interest in volunteering with NARMC or Hospice of the Hills, you are encouraged to contact Robby at robby.scucchi@narmc.com or
870-414-4622.
