So far during the auxiliary’s fiscal year, which began April 1, the NARMC Auxiliary has logged 18,883 hours
of service to the hospital and Hospice of the Hills.
Also at the meeting, NARMC Auxiliary received their annual flu shots and gave a recap of the Arkansas
Hospital Auxiliary Association’s (AHAA) meeting in Little Rock. Among the great speakers at the convention,
the NARMC Auxiliary received its 5 Star Designation. The designation is awarded each year to hospitals across
Arkansas with different levels ranging from 1-5. The criteria for designation is based on a point system using
the total number of hours for that year, state projects that an auxiliary participates in, benefits of the volunteer
program, district meetings attended with appropriate material, and community involvement.
The Auxiliary welcomed Vicky Cannady, Beverly Shackelford, and Catherine Golden as the newest volunteers
to the Auxiliary and Hospice of the Hills Volunteer Program.
The November meeting of the auxiliary will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. in Conference Room C
of the hospital and the Hospice Volunteers will meet in Conference Room D on Monday, Nov. 25.
