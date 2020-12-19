The North Arkansas Medical Foundation Gala, Boots and Bling, was one of the many events that had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gala was just the beginning of the list of cancellations that began in March and continues to grow today. All of the holiday fundraising events were cancelled due to the pandemic while the needs of the hospital increased as well.
Foundation Executive Director, Kim Rosson, began a new quest to help the dedicated staff at NARMC during this time of crisis. An outpouring of support from the community arrived quickly for all the dedicated hospital staff. The response was so immense that the Foundation took on the role of organizing all the gifts given to the hospital from the community. For eight straight weeks, enough food was delivered to feed one to two departments a day!
Area businesses and individuals did not hesitate to show support for the hospital. Rosson states, “In May, State Farm Agent, Vikki Hudson, contacted the Foundation and asked to sponsor lunch for all the employees to
show her appreciation for NARMC and its staff. Sadly, seven months later, Vikki lost her life to COVID-19.”
The staff at NARMC has been absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity and support of the community.
Days at the hospital are very long and trying at times, but just knowing that the community is behind the staff makes all the difference.
The pandemic continues to linger nine months later, cancelling events, changing the way restaurants must operate by limiting or eliminating indoor dining, halting church services and keeping people at home. Months
went by and December was on the horizon. The Foundation typically hosts four FREE community-wide events each December in a two week time period. The Merry and Bright Parade Watch Party kicks off the holiday season before the kids gather for Cocoa, Cookies, and Photos with Santa. The Flannel and Frost Donor Appreciation Banquet is the Foundation’s way of showing their appreciation to all those who have supported them throughout the year, and the Santa Shuffle Fun Run is a super fun event where toys are donated in exchange for a Santa suit and everyone comes together in their suits one day for a walk around the Harrison
square.
Last year, the Foundation sponsored the Santa Shuffle Fun Run whereby they collected and distributed over 970 gifts to 19 different children’s organizations in the six counties that NARMC serves. The Foundation didn’t want to cancel helping the children this year with gifts but wasn’t sure how to go about doing that with the pandemic and the cancellation of events. One day, the idea came to them to use the auction items from the Boots and Bling Gala and host an online Holiday auction, Miracle on Main Street. Instead of collecting toys, the Foundation would give money to the organizations instead.
The Foundation worked tirelessly to turn the vision into a reality. There was a lot of work that went into organizing the three-week event. They had to be creative, finding new ways to advertise and promote the online auction to
ensure that donors would be drawn to the site and bid on over 95 donated items from local businesses in the community. Rosson recruited Harrison High School instructor, Rebeca Crow and her team of students from GobTV to design over 31 videos for them. Shane Bridges, NARMC employee, designed the auction site and Tonya Sherburne from Captures Photography was on hand to take all the photos of the auction items as well as visits to businesses. Of course, the Foundation enlisted the help of Santa, the dinosaurs and the elves to help spread the word. The staff at Harrison Daily Times and other local businesses enjoyed visits from the mischievous costumed crew as they explored the downtown area, raising awareness of the cause.
A story line was formed and the work began. The Foundation set a goal for the Miracle on Main Street Holiday Online Auction at $10,000. It was decided that half of the money received from the auction would go to the children’s organizations and the other half for new televisions for all the NARMC patient rooms.
At the end of three weeks, much to their excitement, the Foundation brought in close to $24,000 from the event. After expenses, the Foundation was able to give $10,000 for 985 children to 20 different organizations. Combined with the Gala sponsorships and half of the proceeds from the auction, the Foundation was also able to purchase 70 new televisions for all the patient rooms totaling over $32,000. The patient room televisions were a goal set by the Foundation for the Boots and Bling Gala.
The year 2020 has definitely been unprecedented and one we will all remember. Many things were different this year but the needs of the children in our community and our local hospital will always remain the same. The
staff at NARMC are truly grateful for the outpouring of support for our staff as well as the North Arkansas Medical Foundation in all its endeavors. Rosson states, “We are so blessed to live in a community that supports not only our local businesses, schools, but also our local hospital, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. Your
donations DO make a difference in the lives of so many.
Here are just a few comments from those who have already been touched by your generosity:
“This is the most amazing news! It is truly more than we ever dreamed and so generous! So many families will benefit from the benevolence of the NARMC Foundation.” Lesley Edmonds from Marion County Community Services.
“Oh my goodness!! SO MANY children are going to be SO excited! From the bottom of our hearts, our teachers’ hearts, and our families’ hearts, Thank you so much. I cannot wait to see all the sweet little faces light up!”-Krystal Mayes, Ozark Opportunities, Inc.
For more information on how you can be a part of making a difference, call Kim Rosson at 870-414-4549 or email kim.rosson@narmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.