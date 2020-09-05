With the quickly approaching release of the new 2020-2021 Ozark Regional Directory,
NATCO Communications is sponsoring their 27th annual directory recycling project through
September.
Residents in Boone, Marion, and Baxter counties are encouraged to recycle their old telephone
directories regardless of the telephone company they are from. Recycling bins can be found at one
of the following locations:
Flippin: NATCO, City Hall, Arvest
Omaha: City Hall
Bull Shoals: City Hall
Lead Hill: Arvest Bank
Diamond City: City Hall
Yellville: Arvest Bank
Mountain Home: Arvest Main and Walmart Branches
NATCO will announce the 2020-2021 Ozark Regional Directory in a few short weeks, and the books
will be arriving to local businesses and residents mid-September. Additionally, NATCO wants to
thank businesses and organizations hosting recycling bins and directory distribution stands. For
businesses who would like to inquiry about hosting a recycling bin or directory stand, please contact
NATCO at 870.453.8800 or 800.775.6682.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.