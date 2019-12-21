Caleb Couch and his wife Rachel wanted to do something to help those in need in our community. The couple decided to use Facebook to communicate their willingness to help and Rachel sought out a group that was set up to do just that. The group is called Neighbors Helping Neighbors, and members follow these very simple rules:
If you need it, ask for it.
If you have it and don’t need it, give it to someone who does.
No cash or fundraising, just help.
In just over 2 weeks, the group has grown to nearly 2,000 members who are helping each other in the community. This very simple concept of helping your neighbors has been around for centuries, the only thing that has changed is the way we communicate.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors will be hosting a free Christmas Eve dinner at from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1329 Stephenson Ave. Everyone is invited to attend. There will be live music and goodie bags. The group has a van that will be running limited routes if transportation is an issue. Volunteers are welcome if you would like to help Rachel serve the feast.
For more information, contact Rachel at (870) 754-0992 or Caleb at (870) 754-0213.
