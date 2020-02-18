Arkansas Tech University has received approval from the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board to offer a new Bachelor of Science degree in applied statistics beginning in summer 2020.
Dr. Jeanine Myers, head of the ATU Department of Mathematics and associate professor of mathematics, wrote the letter of intent proposing the new program. She noted that the degree will include two tracks — actuarial science and data science — that students will be able to pursue.
"Demand for professionals with strong quantitative analytical skills is not new," wrote Myers, "but recent changes in the economy and the growing reliance of our businesses and governments on data have created an even greater need for workers who can manage data, produce informative visualizations of data and are guided by fundamental statistical principles. The curriculum in applied statistics is tailored to professionals who may be working with data and statistics in any industry including natural resources, environmental agencies, non-profit organizations, health care, insurance, business and finance or any industry where the analysis of data research results is required."
The degree program will include classes in mathematical theory, statistical modeling, computer programming, economics and business analytics.
Visit www.atu.edu/mathematics to learn more about the ATU Department of Mathematics.
