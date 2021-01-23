Carl and I and two other couples were planning to attend the Minister’s Conference in Lake Worth, Texas, this past week. Due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, the decision was made to stay home and attend through the virtual conference. I would rather be there in person, but teleconference is a good substitute. Jennifer Cone’s brother-in-law, Carlos May-Gamboa, recently passed away. The memorial service for him was held at Restoration Life Fellowship last Saturday. His children did a very good job of sharing their memories of their dad. One of the memories his son mentioned was that Carlos had the idea that he should never pay full price for anything. On one occasion his son bought Carlos a new shirt. Carlos was very proud of the shirt until he noticed the tag on it with the price of $25. At that point be said the sleeves were a little short and the shirt was a little itchy. He just could thing of spending $25 for a shirt!
