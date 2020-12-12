Restoration Life Fellowship was open for service last Sunday. Social distancing was no issue. Still lots of people are viewing on line rather than in person. The Batavia Friendship club met for their monthly meeting this past Monday. Carl Ramsey has a gentleman in the Omaha are restoring an antique truck for him. He has made several trips over there to deliver parts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.