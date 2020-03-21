Sister Rozetta Badami passed away Wednesday, March 4. With her passing, that leaves five out of the 11 siblings remaining on earth. I want to thank Restoration Life Fellowship for all of the love and work that went into preparing an excellent meal for our family and friends that stayed after service for the lunch. I appreciate all of those who attended the service for Rozetta. I am particularly thankful for all of the nieces and nephews that attended. Lee Hankins and I spend some time in Little Rock last week. We had the privilege of visiting with our nephew, Curtis Smith. While I was busy with other things Curtis and Lee went to dinner together. He showed her around the area that he is most familiar with. We enjoyed visiting with Curtis. Rev. Vic Porter preached at Restoration Life Fellowship Sunday, March 15. Brother Porter shared with use that he does a lot of prison ministry. I am glad that the Lord has people willing to do that kind of ministry. It is very needful.

