Donald Hinson preached at Harvest Time Ministries Church last Sunday evening. He had an uplifting and encouraging message. Carl and I are looking forward to the Black Friday shopping days. As a reminder the Capps-Batavia community Services will be held Tuesday evening, 11/26/19, beginning at 6 p.m. The Hosting church will be Capps Full Gospel Church. Pastor Ricky Stone will be the featured speaker. Conner Collie had his 12th birthday party at the Harrison Youth Center on Nov. 15. There were several friends and family in attendance. His best friend from Dover came and spent the weekend. On Sunday evening, Nov. 17, Pastor Rachel Collie from Batavia Assembly of God preached the first night of revival for Rehoboth Assembly of God in the Buttermilk Community in Pope County. Their revival was 4 days and consisted of all women preachers. The Collie's pastored Rehoboth A/G prior to moving to Batavia in March of 2017. Several from Batavia A/G went with them and several of their family members from Dover were in attendance as well. Pastor Tollie Sutterfield preached the evening service at Batavia A/G on the 17th. Missionary/Evangelist Zach Manning will be preaching at Batavia Assembly of God at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. Everyone is invited! You don't want to miss this powerful service. Batavia Assembly of God and Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie, would like to wish everyone a very Blessed and Happy Thanksgiving and safe travels.
