Clayton Journagan, youth pastor at Batavia Assembly of God, recently received ministry credentials with the Assemblies of God. Brother Journagan has been working hard toward his "Certificate of Ministry." Congratulations Bro. Journagan on a job well done. Sunday, August 11, Pastor Phillip Collie appointed the Reverend & Mrs. Clayton Journagan as Associate Pastors at Batavia Assembly of God. The Journagans currently serve as youth pastors, so their title will change to associate/youth pastors and some of their responsibilities will change. The Collies are thankful to have such a dedicated, Godly, young couple by their side in ministry at Batavia Assembly of God. The Kingdom will be strengthened, the church will be blessed and the community will be blessed by this couple. Batavia Assembly of God gathered all of their students and school faculty together on Sunday morning for a time of prayer. The church prayed for God's protection and Grace over all of the schools in the county. They are thankful for so many wonderful schools in Boone County and for all the Christian educators and school staff. Batavia Assembly of God will be hosting an Open House at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28. This will allow parents and the community to see what the church is all about. There will be a foam slip-n-slide for the kids. Everyone is invited. For more information contact Associate/Youth Pastor, Clayton Journagan at 870-688-4351. On August 23, Batavia Assembly of God will have it's 83rd anniversary. To celebrate the anniversary, the church will host a Homecoming Service on Sunday morning, August 25th. Sunday School will begin at 9:45 a.m. and the homecoming service will begin at 10:45 a.m. Following the service, there will be a pot luck meal in the fellowship hall. Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie would like to invite the community and everyone who has been associated with Batavia Assembly of God over the years. If you have any old photographs of the church or church activities, please email them to pastor@bataviaag.com. There will be no service on Sunday evening of August 25.
Several members of Batavia Assembly of God attended the Section 2 West Fellowship Meeting this past Tuesday. The meeting was held at River of Life Assembly of God in Valley Springs, pastored by Rev. & Mrs. Mike Thomas. There was a great meal and service. The church has recently remodeled their sanctuary and it is beautiful.
