Brenda Smith and Lee Hankins made a trip to Springfield one day last week. They were kind enough to pick up a container of olive oil for me at Sam’s. Greg and Johanna Davis and their children came from Kansas City to visit their grandparents Boyce & Lee Hankins last weekend. We had a few cases of the virus in our area but those are about all cleared out. Hopefully everyone else will escape the wrath.
Cal Laughlin did a welding job for us one day last week. It sure is good to have talented people in the area. The crowed we know is getting smaller all the time.
