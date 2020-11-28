The COVID-19 issue is affecting the churches in our community. As long as we have the resources to run the video equipment Pastor Stone is continuing to preach the Wednesday night and Sunday Morning messages for those that can watch on line. A very hardy “Thank You” to those who have been praying for the families that have been affected by the virus in our community. I have been told that there has been thousands of “hits” on the Face Book prayer request listings. God Is answering our prayers! Black Hills has been working in our area to install new natural gas lines. That is a good thing but they sure are making a mess in my front yard!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.