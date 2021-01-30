At this present time it seems that the COVID virus has quieted down in this neighborhood. Hopefully it will stay that way. My husband Carl took vacation days from work last week. Since our “eat out” days have been very few since last March, we took the opportunity to go to a “dine in” restaurant while on our shopping trip in Springfield last week. That was a refreshing treat! The process included signing in at the front counter then waiting in the car for a call that our table was ready. We at Restoration Life Fellowship have a prayer meeting at the church every Monday morning at 10 a.m. If anyone should care to join us you would be most welcome.
Most Popular
Articles
- Only minor injuries from Monday wreck
- School bus involved in fatal crash; Harrison man killed
- No word from DOT on Southern; airline left hanging
- Karl W. Kelley
- Dill’s Deli, Dad’s Donuts feed hungry customers
- Bergman slams home wins over Elkins
- Justin Lee Brown
- Man, son set for March jury trials
- William Grady Bell
- George 'Buddy' LeBleu
Images
Videos
Commented
- Man says DC rally wasn’t all violent (4)
- Claridge Products announces new partnership with Skylark Private Equity (2)
- COVID-19 vaccine clinic efficient effort (1)
- FEMA outlines COVID-19 effort (1)
- Only minor injuries from Monday wreck (1)
- Be ‘very, very patient’ waiting for COVID-19 shot (1)
- Connecting the dots Israel, The United States and Child Sacrifice (1)
- JPs question vaccine roll out (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.