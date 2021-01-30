At this present time it seems that the COVID virus has quieted down in this neighborhood. Hopefully it will stay that way. My husband Carl took vacation days from work last week. Since our “eat out” days have been very few since last March, we took the opportunity to go to a “dine in” restaurant while on our shopping trip in Springfield last week. That was a refreshing treat! The process included signing in at the front counter then waiting in the car for a call that our table was ready. We at Restoration Life Fellowship have a prayer meeting at the church every Monday morning at 10 a.m. If anyone should care to join us you would be most welcome.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.