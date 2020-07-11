There was lots of “boom” going on in Batavia during the holiday weekend. Several families in the neighborhood were displaying their fireworks. Jeanine Wilson’s grandchildren had a very large display of fireworks they set off Saturday evening. Along with the Assembly Church fireworks show they hosted a fish fry Sunday evening. Saturday evening Carl and I along with several Restoration Life Church members attended a cookout hosted by Pastors Ricky and Morna Stone. Carl took vacation days last week. We did several yard jobs that were in need of attention. The weather was hot and humid so we tried to limit time in the sun and drink lots Electrolit and water. Restoration Life has a Pastor’s Conference coming up in early August with Vic Porter and Bob Byandian. It will be geared toward pastors and church leaders. Everyone is welcome to attend even though they may not be Pastors or Leaders. I will get dates and times and share those in next week’s news.
