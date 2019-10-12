Leotta Hankins and I traveled to Kansas City last week and visited with Lee’s Daughter, Beck Russell and her family. We spent one night with Becky’s daughter, Ashley, and her family. Ashley took us shopping at one of the big malls in Kansas City, Kan. We enjoyed the day with Ashley. We stayed the second night with Becky’s son, Greg and his family. Greg has two sons and two daughters. They are the sweetest little children. All of them are little blue eyed, blond haired babies. I believe the oldest son is about twelve year old and the youngest son is one year old. They just recently moved into a new house and the children were very excited to show us their new bedrooms. One of our stops on the way to Kansas City was the Osceola Cheese Factory. That is one of our favorite stops. Several folks from Batavia Assembly of God attended the Light for the Lost Banquet held at First Assembly of God in Green Forest on Tuesday, Oct. 8. They had a great time and a great meal. Pastors Emeritus, Tollie and Sue Sutterfield, recently returned from their missions trip to Russia. The Rev. and Mrs. Sutterfield have made many trips to Russia over the years and are appreciative to everyone who has supported their ministry over the years. They will be testifying of everything that happened on this trip at Batavia Assembly of God soon. Batavia Assembly of God will hold its annual Family Fall Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Everyone is invited and everything will be FREE. There will be games, candy, an inflatable, horseback rides and more. For more information call Pastor Phillip Collie 479-264-7276. Missionaries Zach and Jordyn Manning will be ministering during the morning worship service at Batavia Assembly of God on Sunday, Oct. 20. They will be at Life Abundant Assembly of God at Bergman on Sunday evening and Faith Assembly of God at Harrison on Wednesday evening, Oct. 23. Everyone is invited to any of these services, you will be blessed by the ministry of the Mannings.
