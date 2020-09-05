Not much going on in Batavia this week. So we will pull from the memoirs of Marguerite Rips: At one time there were six merchants in Batavia, a tomato cannery, hotel, depot, and sawmill. Some merchants were Mr. Nance, Mr. Murphy, Pete Nichols and Lee Brackett. Pete and Vernie’s store was across the road from the Brackett Store. Once some men came in the store to rob it but Vernie was a religious person and began quoting scripture and preaching to them and they left without giving any trouble. After Vernie and Pete divorced Vernie married Ebb Smith who lived in the depot house. Later she married Faye Baker. Vernie sold the store to Raymond and Marian Plumlee. The Rips bought the store in 1961 and in 1964 they sold to Wanda Mayberry who sold to Noel Smith. The building has since been torn down.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man allegedly tried to run down deputies
- 2 face charges in Monday morning shooting at Omaha
- David Humphrey
- 36 COVID-19 cases at Somerset Senior Living
- Mandy Lowry joins Cornerstone Bank
- Racism, hate crime resolution passes; 2 aldermen vote ‘no’
- Bear spotted in town Sunday morning
- NARMC welcomes Family Medicine/OB physician
- Jimmy Ray Dodson
- Entertainment district explored for downtown Harrison
Images
Videos
Commented
- Texas held the first virtual jury trial in a criminal case (a misdemeanor traffic case) using a video conference call. Is this the future of justice in the U.S.? (1)
- CONNECTING THE DOTS Israel, the United States, and child sacrifice (1)
- Ballot set for Boone County voters (1)
- Sub teachers a concern for 2020-21 (1)
- Aldermen, JPs meet Friday on anti-hate resolution (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.