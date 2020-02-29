Carl and I along with several other Restoration Life members attended the church service hosted by Rev. David Grant at his home last Saturday evening. Charlotte Holmes was the key speaker. Charlotte shared with us that while in the hospital and being treated for a particular condition she had died and gone to Heaven. After seeing the beauties of Heaven and seeing some of her family and loved ones, the Lord told her she would have to return to earth and share with everyone about her healing that happened while she was there. She was also to share that Jesus is coming soon for those that are ready to meet Him. As most are aware Freda Mathis passed away last week. When my family first moved to the Batavia Community, Freda worked at the Boone County Telephone Company. Boone County Telephone was later purchased by Alltel (If I remember correctly). Freda helped many of the you girls in the Batavia Community get their careers started with the phone company. She was a blessing to this community. I stand corrected on my statement that the Reynolds house had sold. The owner indicated that the sale as not yet gone through.

