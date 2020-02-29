Carl and I along with several other Restoration Life members attended the church service hosted by Rev. David Grant at his home last Saturday evening. Charlotte Holmes was the key speaker. Charlotte shared with us that while in the hospital and being treated for a particular condition she had died and gone to Heaven. After seeing the beauties of Heaven and seeing some of her family and loved ones, the Lord told her she would have to return to earth and share with everyone about her healing that happened while she was there. She was also to share that Jesus is coming soon for those that are ready to meet Him. As most are aware Freda Mathis passed away last week. When my family first moved to the Batavia Community, Freda worked at the Boone County Telephone Company. Boone County Telephone was later purchased by Alltel (If I remember correctly). Freda helped many of the you girls in the Batavia Community get their careers started with the phone company. She was a blessing to this community. I stand corrected on my statement that the Reynolds house had sold. The owner indicated that the sale as not yet gone through.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Search for Josh Middleton’s remains renewed
- Carolyn Lou (Cecil) Bonsteel Gokenbach
- Tanya Marie Hoppis
- ‘Quality’ best describes Deputy Barber
- Dog bites deputy, then gets shot
- 2 arrested for meth, guns in Pyatt
- Shirley June Turney Young
- Harrison School Board takes personnel actions
- Tigers win third straight district title
- Judge hears arguments in Diamond City case
Images
Videos
Commented
- Confrontational exchange at solid waste board meeting (1)
- Dog bites deputy, then gets shot (1)
- Wonder Willa Park equipment installed (1)
- Harrison Police log Feb. 25, 2020 (1)
- No cackling over poultry house values (1)
- James Dickey Speaks at Kiwanis Club (1)
- WG earns pair of district wins (1)
- Cottages in the Meadow make a great home (1)
- Receivership not over ‘anytime soon’ (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.