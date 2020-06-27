Minister Dana Schrader from the state of California preached the Sunday morning sermon at Restoration Life Fellowship last Sunday. Attendance for church is picking up a little. Our services on Sundays and Wednesdays are streamed live on line. That has been a blessing for many people during this time that we are in. The down side is that it seems regular church members have a tendency to be a little lazy about returning to the services in person. Now I could be wrong, but the physical evidence points in that direction. Carl and I started the task last Saturday of cutting wood to feed our wood burning furnace next winter. Surprisingly this past winter we burned more wood than usual because I was at home full time.

