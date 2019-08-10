Carl and I went shopping in Springfield last Saturday. I have been a “home body” since I retired from FedEx at the end of May this year. So it was kind of good to get out and go shopping.
Carl cut some trees down for Dale Hudson so that he can get electricity run to his house. He has been running his home on solar power for quite some time and is anxious to get the electricity. Carl has been cutting the downed trees up for fire wood. Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie traveled to Dover on Monday, July 29, to return some archery equipment borrowed from Pastor Collie's father for their VBS. They were able to visit with family and friends before traveling back to Batavia. On Wednesday, July 31, Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie and their boys met Pastors Brandon and Amanda Laudell from Oak Grove Assembly of God in Monticello, and their children at White Water in Branson. The Collies and the Laudells formerly pastored in the same section in Pope County and have been good friends for several years. On Thursday, August 1, Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie and their boys, Youth Pastors Clayton and Brenna Journagan and their girls and Buddy and Nellie Mills, went to Lampe, Missouri to the lake where the Journagans were vacationing in a cabin. They cooked out and had a good time on the Mill's pontoon boat. On Friday, August 2nd, the Collies and the Laudells met in Branson at Fritz's Adventures and had a great time. They also ate at Moe's and Crispy Creme Doughnuts. The Rev. Brandon Laudell, pastor of Oak Grove Assembly of God in Monticello, preached the morning service at Batavia Assembly of God. It was a great service. You can view the service online at www.BataviaAG.com. The Laudell's headed back to Monticello on Monday. Batavia Assembly of God will be honoring several children from their Girls Ministries on Sunday evening, August 11. The Honor Recognition will begin at 6 p.m. The children to be honored are Riley Anderson and Audrey Farmer - Honor Stars; Allison Prowse - Honor Daisy; Ava Journagan and Will Conklin - Honor Rainbows. Everyone is invited. There will be a Watermelon Feast following the evening service at Batavia Assembly of God on Sunday, August 11. Several watermelons have been provided by Jack and Sharon Howard. Come enjoy service with us, watermelon and fellowship.
