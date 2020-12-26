Our condolences go out to the Kenneth and Anna Davis family. Anna passed away one day last week. Dale and Billie Hudson bought a couple of calves for butchering. They will be able to fill their freezer and have meat for a while. I called my nephew, Charlie Frazier, and visited briefly with him. He said his doctor scheduled a checkup for him in the Feb. of 2021, time frame to review the status of his health. Charlie has had some health issues and his doctor has been monitoring those for a while.
