Batavia Assembly of God will be hosting an Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 5, at 7 p.m. There will be a fish fry, including fried fish and all the fixings for $5.00 a plate and there will be a fireworks show at dark. Everyone is invited. Bring your lawn chair and come enjoy good food and one of the best fireworks shows around. For more information contact Pastor Phillip Collie at 870-741-3660. The church is located at 7883 Hwy 392 West at Batavia. Batavia Assembly of God will be hosting its annual vacation Bible school, July 13 through 17. The theme this year will be Rocky Railway, Jesus' Power Pulls us Through. VBS will be from 6 to 8:45 p.m. nightly. Friday evening will be family night, with a brief ceremony, food and games. Please pre-register at www.BataviaAG.com. Vans will run Monday - Thursday, if your child needs a ride, please call Pastor Phillip Collie at 870-741-3660 or email pastor@bataviaag.com. Carl Ramsey took vacation days from work this past week. Carl and I went to Silver Dollar City on Monday. Due to the virus, social distancing was in place and masks required. The crowd was much less than usual. There were several of the food places still closed. Even though we had season passes we were required to pre-register before going to the park. A big thanks to Tom Frazier for helping with our wood cutting project last Saturday. He was a great help on my part of the job!
