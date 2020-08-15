As a reminder for those that are interested in attending, Vic Porter and Bob Yandian will hold a Leadership Conference at Restoration Life Fellowship Church August 14, 15 and 16. Although it is a Leadership Conference everyone is welcome to attend. The Times will include Friday evening at 7 p.m., three services on Saturday including 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Lee Hankins, Jan Harris and I traveled to Seligman, Missouri one day last week. We visited with our brother Lynn (Bud) Smith and his daughter LaDonna. LaDonna prepared a nice lunch for us. Lynn said his grandchildren are all doing well and no one in their area that they knew of have contracted the virus.
