Restoration Life Fellowship will be hosting a three night revival with the Houston family from Houston, Texas. Dates are Oct. 29, 30 and 31 with services starting at 7 p.m. Brother Houston frequently operates in the gifts of the Spirit. We have had an abundance of rain at Batavia this past week. I am ready for it to dry out again and warm up. The memorial services for Freddy Barnard were very beautiful. The Military Color Guard performed their ceremony during the services. Freddy’s CMA comrades attended the services. That group was well represented. Thank you to all of those who attended. If Freddy had known he would have been very pleased.

