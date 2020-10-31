Restoration Life Fellowship will be hosting a three night revival with the Houston family from Houston, Texas. Dates are Oct. 29, 30 and 31 with services starting at 7 p.m. Brother Houston frequently operates in the gifts of the Spirit. We have had an abundance of rain at Batavia this past week. I am ready for it to dry out again and warm up. The memorial services for Freddy Barnard were very beautiful. The Military Color Guard performed their ceremony during the services. Freddy’s CMA comrades attended the services. That group was well represented. Thank you to all of those who attended. If Freddy had known he would have been very pleased.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- THC edibles, vehicles, guns also seized (2)
- Governor asks support for Issue No. 1 (2)
- Hundreds of pounds of weed seized (2)
- Unattended death of male subject investigated (1)
- Campaigning In Harrison (1)
- Is COVID-19 killing water fleas? (1)
- Since each state has different rules on when it can start counting ballots, election results may not be available for days, maybe even weeks, after Election Day. Do you think we will have results on election night as we have in the past? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.