Pastor Collie preached his Sunday Morning Sermon last Sunday from the parking lot. Those in attendance were able to listen to the sermon while remaining in their vehicles. They had the option of listening through their car radio or rolling their windows down and listening to the sermon. I have heard of a few others doing the same. Pastor Ricky Stone is live-streaming his sermons over the internet. I did hear on Fox News that the Florida Governor declared “Church” as one of the necessary functions that would be allowed to operate in his state. Freddy Barnard’s daughter, Tiffany, reported that Freddy’s body is responding to the treatments he is undergoing and the tumors are shrinking. Praise God for that!
