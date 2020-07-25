Our condolences go out to the families of Clinton Smith and Pamela Adams Frazier. Carl and I had the privilege of praying with Clinton the night before he passed away. Both of those had fought long hard battles for life. As you are in prayer over the next several days do pray for those two families. Clinton has grandchildren that have lived very close to him all of their lives. His absence will be a big adjustment for them. I know for Pam’s mother it is a difficult thing to lose a child regardless of the age. Both Clinton and Pamela are a part of the Willie Smith Family. Willie’s sons included Claude, Homer, Hermon, Noel, Verlin and Walter. Homer, Noel, Verlin and Walter lived here in the Batavia community many years. My dad was Walter Smith. We moved to Batavia May 14, 1964. I recall the exact day because it was my 16th birthday.
