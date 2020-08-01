Vic Porter and Bob Yandian will hold a Leadership Conference at Restoration Life Fellowship Church August 14, 15 and 16. Although it is a Leadership Conference everyone is welcome to attend. The Times will include Friday evening at 7 p.m; three services on Saturday, including 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Julie Black has become a distributor for the Anovite company. Janice Harris, Lee Hankins and I met with Julie one day this week to view her products. Julie is our niece so along with viewing her products we enjoyed visiting with her. Julie said that her dad, Lloyd Campbell, is doing well. He enjoys making his daily trip to Jasper to have breakfast with his friends. Because the fast food places, at least those I have noticed, have not yet opened up for inside dining one group here in Harrison has found a shade tree on the grounds of the restaurant to have their breakfast and daily fellowship. Where there is a will there is a way!
