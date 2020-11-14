I was privileged to attend the International Convention of Faith Ministries conference in Reed Springs, Missouri, one evening this past week. Larry Ollison, president of the organization, delivered the evening message. We have had a few Corona cases in our community over the last few weeks. I can tell for sure that is a wicked virus. Our prayers go out the family of Danny Hudson. Danny passed away last week due to the virus. Danny lived in the Berryville area. Danny was a brother to Dale Hudson who lives here in the Batavia community. We send Birthday wishes to Lee Hankins who had a birthday on Nov. 10. I don’t believe she will let me disclose how many of those she has had!

