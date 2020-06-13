Due to the demonstrator activities over the weekend in Harrison, some other activities were cancelled. The demonstration event seemed to go off without a lot of commotion. I contribute that to the many prayers going up to the Lord to prevent any disturbances. Of course the Police force did their due diligence as well. On Friday morning last week Carl and I went to several of the garage sales. And as usual I brought home a few items I don’t really need! Later that afternoon we took a scenic drive to Springfield. Our route took us through Roaring River State Park, Cassville and Monett, Missouri. That was the route Carl traveled two and three times a week for thirty years before going to work for American Freightways. At that time he was a salesman and delivery man for V.B. Hall Wholesale Grocery in Monett. Carl served the restaurants and grocery stores in this area of Arkansas. The V.B. Hall Warehouse is now an antique mall. And now for a snippet of the memoirs of the History of Batavia as written by the late Marguerite Rips in 1995: “Dad had a small patch of oats down in a little flat place and he hired John Barrett to come cut the oats with a scythe. When he showed up he was barefoot, no hat, no shirt, only overalls fastened by one shoulder strap. He said clothes made him sick. He would have liked to attend the Assembly Church but he said they would not let him come without more clothes on.” And just for a tidbit of information, the Assembly Church started in a small building on the property that is now owned by Howard and Irene Moore. In later years the building became a chicken house.
