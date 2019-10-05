Lots of bikers were out and about this past weekend due to the big rally held in Fayetteville. I went out to pick up some limbs that had blown out of the trees in our yard and was up next to highway when a group of bikers came by. The ladies smiled and waved. I was thinking they were a friendly bunch when I suddenly realized I still had a mask of pink Calamine lotion all over my face! The Mount Judea class of 69 held their Fifty Year Class Reunion last Saturday evening. Carl and I were at the restaurant where they held the reunion. I took the opportunity to renew acquaintance with some of those I had gone to school with before my family moved to Boone County in 1962.

