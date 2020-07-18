After the Monday prayer meeting at Restoration Life Fellowship, Janice Harris and Lee Hankins had business they needed to take care of in town. I went along for the ride and fellowship with them. I always enjoy visiting with my sisters. Ruthene Rubell is involved with a volunteer group that has been making lap blankets for veterans. Ruthene sent one of the blankets to Carl Ramsey. Ernestine Taylor delivered the blanket. Ernestine also said that our brother-in-law, Larry Lawrence, has recovered from a lot of the health issues he has experienced and is able to get around the home and do several things he could not do before.
