Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie, their sons, Conner and Carson, along with Buddy and Nellie Mills and Hannah Mills, all of Batavia and Jared Klatt of Green Forest, spent the holiday at Diamond City on Bull Shoals Lake for a day of cooking out and playing in the water. Batavia Assembly of God will be celebrating "Grandparents Day" Sunday, September 8th, with a special service honoring grandparents. Bro. Ron Marcum will be ministering during the morning worship service in song and word. Everyone is invited to attend this special celebration. Sunday school will begin at 9:45 a.m. and the worship service at 10:45 a.m. The Women's Ministry at Batavia Assembly of God will be having Fiesta Night on Monday, September 9th at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church. Sister Amanda Middleton will be the quest speaker. Sister Middleton and her husband, Nathan, are the pastors at Church by the River Assembly of God in St. Joe. There will be good food and fellowship, all the ladies in the community are invited to show up and be blessed. Batavia Assembly of God will be hosting the Section Two West Sectional Fellowship Meeting on Tuesday, September 10th. There will be a meal at 5:30 p.m. and worship at 7 p.m. Rev. Mark Bryant, pastor at First Assembly of God at Green Forest will be preaching. Everyone is invited.
