I am so thankful that Orion Recycle business has finally reopened. I had multiple bags of plastic, cans and paper goods to recycle. Glad to get those out of the house. Also, thank the Lord that Tim’s Hair Gallery opened for business last week! I had told Carl that I would soon be able to tie his hair back in a ponytail if there was no hair cut soon. That opportunity got “cut off”. Restoration Life had services in the church sanctuary on Mothers Day. We did the masks and social distancing to stay compliant with the guidelines. My sisters Lee and Janice and I spent some time Monday afternoon sorting through clothing and other items returned home from the Care Facility after sister Rozetta’s passing on to Glory. We are very thankful she passed on to Heaven before the corona virus hit! It would have been devastating not to have had the opportunity to be with her in those last hour.
