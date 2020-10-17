Restoration Life Fellowship celebrated Pastor Appreciation Day last Sunday. The children and the youth presented a very good program honoring our pastors, Ricky and Morna Stone. Jay and Jeanine Newsom officiated the Pastor Appreciation message. The message was well structured around honoring our pastors. One of the instructions was that we should introduce our pastors as “My Pastors” rather than “my friends” or simply by their names. Carl and I helped Boyce Hankins with getting his winter wood pile filled up and ready for the cold weather that is sure to come later this year. I had a good visit one day this week with our friend, Nic McLeod. Nic lives in the Fayetteville area and is in the investment business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.