Restoration Life Fellowship in Batavia will host Pastor Steven Grant of Destiny Christian Center on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. He is the author of several cutting edge books including, “America in the Bible”, “Rules for Rebuilders” and most recently, “Fixing Immigration”. He and his father, Pastor David Grant, will also be playing their saxophones. For more info call Doug Cone at (303) 547-7298. Doug is acquainted with Pastor Steven and can answer any questions you may have. Batavia Assembly of God celebrated its Fall Fest on Oct.12. There was a good turn out and everyone had a great time. Pastor Collie would like to thank everyone who attended and everyone who worked hard to make it possible. They also gave coats and socks to anyone who wanted them. The youth group from Batavia Assembly of God held a drive-in movie following the Fall Festival on Oct. 12th. They sold concessions in order to raise money for Speed the Light. Thank you to everyone who came and everyone who made a donation. Pastors Tollie and Sue Sutterfield recently returned from their mission trip to Russia. We're thankful for their safe return and for all the Kingdom work they did in Russian. Pastor Tollie will be sharing testimonies from the trip at Batavia Assembly of God soon. Several ladies from Batavia Assembly of God attended a Women's Retreat in Branson hosted by Scottsville Word of Life Assembly of God. They had a great time of refreshing and fellowship. Missionaries Zach and Jordyn Manning, Assembly of God missionaries to The Gambia, Africa, will be ministering at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 20. Bro. Zach is a powerful Pentecostal preacher and you will be blessed. Come hear what is happening in The Gambia and a powerful message from God's Word! The Men's Ministry at Batavia Assembly of God will have their monthly breakfast at the church fellowship hall at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. All the men in the community are invited to attend. Darrell Still will be the guest speaker.
