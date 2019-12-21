Rev. Steven and Michelle Everett will be ministering at Restoration Life Fellowship Sunday Morning, 12/29/2019. Michelle is the former wife of the Late Dr. Ray Pearson. Restoration Life Fellowship’s Christmas Play was presented last Sunday evening. The play was written by two of the youth group teenagers, Nick and Sarah. It was a very anointed play. They also presented a talent show where various age groups performed various acts to display their talents. Matt and Carrie Harris’ son, Tyler, did a solo on the piano. There was another young man whose name I don’t know also did a piano solo. James Lee Smith song the Christmas song ‘Mary Did You Know’ which was very anointed. There was a standing ovation when he finished the song. The event was very well attended. Nellie Mills, Sunday School Superintendent at Batavia A/G, hosted a Christmas party for all the Sunday school teachers and their spouses on Thursday, Dec. 12. There were about 20 in attendance and everyone enjoyed a wonderful steak dinner prepared by Buddy and Nellie Mills of Batavia. Pastors Clayton and Brenna Journagan, hosted a Christmas party for the Batavia A/G youth group at their home in Harrison. There were 26 in attendance and they had a great time of food and games. Revival with Missionary Evangelist Jared Horton went great at Batavia A/G. On Saturday, Dec. 14, several met at the church in the morning for training and to prepare gifts for the community, then they split up into groups and went door to door in Batavia visiting with families, inviting them to church and sharing a special gift with them. It was a great time to be out in the community. Pastor Collie says "Thank You" to everyone who opened your doors to their teams and were so welcoming. Batavia A/G will host their annual church wide Christmas Party on Wednesday evening, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Please bring finger foods and desserts. Everyone is invited. Batavia A/G will have their Christmas program on Sunday morning, Dec. 22 at 10:45 a.m. Several Sunday school classes, the children's churches and the youth department will all be participating. If you have grandchildren or family who attend Batavia A/G or if you don't, come join them as they celebrate the birth of the Savior. During this extremely busy time of the year, Batavia A/G will dismiss the evening service on Dec. 22 to give everyone time with their families.
