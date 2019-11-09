There has been a change in location where the Capps-Batavia Community Thanksgiving Service will be held this year. Capps Full Gospel Church will be the Host Church. The date and time remain the original date of Oct. 26. Services will begin at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Ricky Stone of Restoration Life Fellowship Church will be the speaker. Greg and Johannah and their children were here last weekend visiting their grandparents, Boyce & Leotta Hankins. I had an opportunity to visit with them on Friday Evening. When Leotta and I visited them in Kansas City, Mo. a few weeks ago, the youngest little girl asked if my name was Grandma-Two. While they were here last weekend she specifically requested to see Grandma-Two!

